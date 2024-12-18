Upcoming events at Hillside Public Library

PROGRAMS and EVENTS

Hillside Public Library is partnering with Long Island Coalition for the Homeless in acquiring needed items for folks living on the streets. Our community has always been very giving to our Donation Drives, and we thank you for your continued generosity. There is a bin at the library in which donations could be placed, and the Drive will continue until the third week of January, 2025. Listed below are some urgently needed items for folks living on the streets: Non-perishable food: peanut butter; crackers; chips, fruit cups and protein bars etc. Toiletries: baby wipes; deodorant; mouthwash; tissues; hand warmers. Warm weather clothing: water-proof gloves; long johns; warm socks; scarves. Bags: Drawstring bags; Ziploc bags; reusable bags. $5. – $10. Gift cards for food: Dunkin; 7/11; McDonalds, etc.

Movie: Inside Out 2- All Ages. All Purpose Room

Friday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley, just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition.

Movie! The Wild Robot – PG. All Purpose Room

Friday, January 3 at 1 p.m. “After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose.”

CHILDREN and YOUNG ADULT EVENTS

New Year’s Snack with Mr. B – All Purpose Room

Friday, Dec. 27 at 4:30 p.m. Grades: 2-4. It’s a New Year! Let’s celebrate and create a joyful and good luck snack to take home!

**Some food may contain peanuts, nuts, chocolate, eggs, flour, & etc.

Material Fee: $3

Just Gaming Around! – Children’s Room

Thursday, Jan. 2 at 4:30 p.m. All Ages- Family Fun! Join us for a fun night of board games and puzzles for the whole family! Play a game from the library’s collection or bring your own game to play!

December 17, 2024

