Christmas tree ceremony 2024 lights up Port Jefferson

The 2024 Christmas tree lighting ceremony lit up the night at Port Jefferson.

Street performers, carolers, and neighbors gathered to witness the beloved lighting of the official Village of Port Washington Christmas Tree. The ceremony also marked the conclusion of the 28th Annual Charles Dickens Festival.



The balcony in front of Village Hall became the closing ceremony stage, where the Dickens Honoree awards were presented. Special thanks were also given to the hundreds of individuals whose efforts made the 28th Charles Dickens Festival possible.



From there, the countdown commenced, culminating with the much-awaited lighting of the tree.



The Port Jefferson Charles Dickens Festival is produced by the Greater Port Jefferson-Northern Brookhaven Arts Council in cooperation with the Incorporated Village of Port Jefferson.