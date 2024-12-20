Farmingdale School District Concludes Vibrant Winter Concert Season

The Farmingdale School District’s winter concerts have concluded in spectacular fashion, leaving us with cherished memories of music, joy, and community spirit. From Main Street parades to the magical Tuba Christmas at Rockefeller Center, over 20 performances lit up the season. Here’s to the dedication of our students and educators who delivered surprising delight with each note, as we eagerly anticipate more musical wonder in the coming year!

The winter concerts in the Farmingdale School District came to an end on Dec. 20. This season kicked off with a parade down Main Street, then a medley of daytime and evening concerts, and was ended by festive tree lightings, heartfelt performances at local nursing homes, and a memorable journey to the iconic Rockefeller Center for Tuba Christmas, totaling over 20 performances.

“There’s truly nothing that compares to the winter concert season in Farmingdale,” remarked Greg Warnokowski, Director of Fine and Performing Arts. “Each performance is a culmination of hard work and passion, and it’s rewarding to see how it all comes together to create something magical. The joy and pride on the faces of our students as they take the stage is something to behold.”

As January ushers in the new year, the Tri-M Senior Recital is set to mesmerize audiences with various gifted student musicians. February will feature the All-District Band Concert and the Mid Winter Concert.

In Farmingdale, the music program is more than just performances; they are a vital part of the community’s fabric, enriching lives and inspiring future generations of Dalers. As the school district continues to support its ever-growing music program, the future shines brightly with promise and potential.

For more information about the Farmingdale Union Free School District, please visit the district’s website at https://www.farmingdaleschools.org and like our Facebook page: @FarmingdaleSchoolDistrict.