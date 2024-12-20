Schneps president meets with Great Neck Chamber of Commerce

Schneps Media President and Co-Publisher Victoria Schneps, who oversees the Great Neck News Record, met with the Great Neck community Thursday morning to meet with local leaders and share her vision for the community newspaper.

She was a guest speaker at the Great Neck Chamber of Commerce’s meeting held at the Inn at Great Neck.

Schneps met with the community after recently acquiring 10 local newspapers in Nassau County, one of which is the Great Neck News Record. She took the opportunity to introduce herself and share her vision for these 10 community papers.