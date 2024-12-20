Life’s WORC ‘A Night To Shine Together’ 2024 gala celebrates empowerment, inclusion

Dennis Johnson, Brian Johnson, Recipient of the Lara Rebecca Schneps Memorial Award, Fred Brenowitz, president of WE Design and Ascico, and John Sterling, legendary New York Yankees broadcaster at the Life’s WORC gala.

The 2024 Life’s WORC Gala, on Dec. 13 at the Garden City Hotel, was a night of inspiration and celebration, honoring individuals who embody the organization’s mission of empowerment and inclusion.

Legendary New York Yankees announcer John Sterling received accolades for his remarkable career and philanthropic efforts, sharing heartfelt reflections on the importance of the organization’s work.

Corporate Honoree Fred Brenowitz, president of WE Design and Ascico, was recognized for fostering inclusive opportunities and his steadfast support of the organization.

The Lara Rebecca Scheps Memorial Award was presented by Victoria Schneps, Founder of Life’s WORC and publisher of the Long Island Press, to Brian Johnson, an advocate whose courage and leadership inspire all. His emotional acceptance underscored the transformative impact of the organization.

The gala, which featured dinner, dancing, and uplifting musical performances, raised critical funds to support Life’s WORC’s programs for individuals with developmental disabilities and autism. The evening left guests inspired and united, reminding everyone of the power of community and shared commitment to building a more inclusive future.

Read more: Michael Billia Named CEO Of Life’s WORC