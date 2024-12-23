Students learn lessons in giving

Students in Ms. Hintermeister’s class at Harbor Hill Elementary School recently explored the concept of giving meaningful, intangible gifts — not wrapped in fancy paper or tied with bows, but gifts of support, quality time, and lending a helping hand.

As part of the project, the students wrote about who they would give these precious gifts to, regardless of the time of year. Some chose family, others selected friends, and a few even picked strangers in need. When the class shared their heartfelt writings, they all agreed: these were the gifts that truly mattered.

“The true meaning of the holiday season was alive and well during this project,” Hintermeister said. “The students genuinely understood the meaning of an intangible gift.”