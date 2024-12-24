Two from Brooklyn arrested in $140K Hicksville robbery

Two Brooklyn men suspected of robbing $140,000 from a man outside a bank in Hicksville this summer were arrested last week by Nassau County police.

Gloria Chamorro, 33, and Luis Lizardo, 45, both of 371 Etna Street in Brooklyn were charged with robbery in the first and second degree and menacing in the second degree, police said.

Police said on July 29 Chamorro and Lizardo approached a 36-year-old man in a Bank of America parking lot at Jerusalem Avenue in Hicksville and forcibly removed a bag from his possession, police said.

Police said Chamorro and Lizardo were with three others, one of whom displayed a firearm at the victim and two others who attempted to intervene, police said.

Chamorro and Lizardo were placed under arrest after a police investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.