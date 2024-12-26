Glenwood Landing students aid local pantry

Fifth-grade Student Government representatives at Glenwood Landing School led an impactful food drive in collaboration with the school’s 4th-grade Community Service Club, benefiting the local NOSH food pantry.

The students became inspired to take action after learning about food insecurity and the role of food pantries in their community.



They worked together to create educational slide shows and presentations aimed at spreading awareness about NOSH, a nonprofit food pantry.



These presentations, delivered to students in kindergarten through fifth grade, encouraged peers to contribute to the cause by purchasing food for those in need.

To make the effort more personal, students were invited to earn money by doing chores at home, which they could then use to buy food items for the drive. As part of the initiative, students also watched a video book titled Emma and the Food Bank, which helped further illustrate the importance of food donations.

The drive culminated in the collection of more than 50 boxes of food, which were sorted, boxed, and delivered to the Glen Cove NOSH food pantry. There, the student volunteers participated in a field trip to assist with unloading the donations, tour the pantry, and decorate “to-go” bags for children in need.

The project was part of the NOSH Program’s “Kids Food Independence Program” (KFIP), which helps ensure children have access to meals even when school is not in session.

“This schoolwide initiative was a great success,” said Glenwood Landing School’s Ms. Marcantonio. “The students worked tirelessly to support their community and learn valuable lessons about food security. Over 50 boxes of food were donated, and it was inspiring to see their hard work come to life at the pantry.”

The drive’s success is a testament to the students’ commitment to service and the support they received from their teachers and families.