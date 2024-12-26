Sousa students spread holiday cheer

A Sousa student walking of the school bus after thanking their driver

Sousa Elementary School’s fifth-grade leaders kicked off the day with a heartwarming display of holiday cheer, welcoming school buses and gifting treats to the district’s bus drivers.

The morning festivities, part of the school’s annual Frosty Friday celebration, saw students and staff dressed in festive attire, filling the air with seasonal spirit.

The lobby was alive with the sound of holiday music performed by third-grade students, creating a joyful atmosphere for everyone who walked through the doors.

The event, which has become a beloved tradition at Sousa, serves as a reminder of the spirit of giving and community, with students and staff coming together to create a magical start to the day.