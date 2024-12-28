Thirty years have passed since the craft beer movement that started on the West Coast spread to Long Island, with the opening of brewpubs like Long Island Brewing Company in Jericho, BrickHouse Brewery in Patchogue and Southampton Publick House. Soon after came Blue Point Brewing, Long Island’s first brewery to open since 1949, and in the next 20 years more than 40 craft breweries opened.

A year ago, we predicted a more mature business cycle for the industry on Long Island, with fewer new breweries opening and older breweries expanding with additional taprooms. This forecast was mostly on target but we’re glad to report that Long Island’s breweries have been resilient in the face of tougher market conditions, including higher costs for ingredients and rent. While there have been several brewery closings, two new breweries opened in 2024, and several breweries expanded. The trend on Long Island mirrors that across New York State, which is bucking a national decline in craft breweries and continues to be the second largest state with over 530 breweries.

“We are holding steady, which is not a bad thing in this environment,“ Paul Leone, executive director of the New York State Brewers Association, said.

At the end of 2024, Long Island had more than 55 craft brewery taprooms, about the same as a year ago. Branch Brewing opened a new taproom and restaurant in Mattituck and Lily Flanagan’s Restaurant Group opened Riverhead Brew House, taking over the location that previously housed Peconic County Brewing. Branch Brewing is currently having its beers brewed at übergeek Brewing in Riverhead but plans to install a brewhouse in early 2025.

Great South Bay Brewery, which was founded in 2009 and opened its first taproom in 2012, took a major step forward in 2024 with the opening of two new gastropubs in Lindenhurst and Ronkonkoma. GSB Lindenhurst opened in March in a renovated historic bank building in the heart of downtown, with a full bar and restaurant and multiple party rooms spread out over three floors.

GSB opened its Ronkonkoma location in October at the new Station Yards development, with an 8,400-square-foot space on one level that is more conducive to live music, large parties and group activities like cornhole. Executive Chef Chris Palmer, who was there for the start of Long Island’s craft beer boom 30 years ago as head chef at Long Island Brewing Company, is getting rave reviews for his upscale pub favorites at both GSB locations.

Another craft brewery that had a major expansion in 2024 is Bright Eye Beer Company in Long Beach, which opened in February 2020 just weeks before the Covid pandemic. Bright Eye survived the pandemic with strong support from the Long Beach community and drew steady crowds in the summer with its convenient location across from the LIRR Station.

In April 2024, Bright Eye opened a large second-floor space which has its own bar and room for events hosting up to 175 people. According to co-owner Luke Heneghan, The Upstairs Bar has been booked solid with private parties, local group meetings and vendor markets with local businesses.

“This is a really unique space for Long Beach,” said Heneghan, who grew up in nearby Point Lookout, “and we are excited that Bright Eye has become a place for community gatherings and special events for families.”

Offsetting growth from new brewery openings and expansion of existing breweries were several brewery closings. Among the closings were longtime favorites Long Beach Brewing Company (founded in 2010), BrewSA Brewing (founded in 2011), and Bellport Brewing (founded in 2013 by the late Brian Baker). Another brewery that will be missed is WA Meadwerks in Lindenhurst, which was Long Island’s only craft brewery specializing in the ancient beverage.

Overall enthusiasm for craft beer on Long Island remains at high levels, with strong attendance at local beer festivals including Seatuck’s annual Bats & Brews Benefit, Blue Point’s 20th Cask Ales Festival and the Long Island Brewers Guild’s first annual Beachfest held in September. While overall growth of the market is expected to moderate, craft beer lovers will continue to have plenty of opportunities in 2025 to enjoy fresh locally brewed beers all across Long Island.

Bernie Kilkelly is the editor and publisher of LIBeerGuide.com, the definitive online guide to finding craft breweries on Long Island.