No Spin Zone: Key lessons from 2024

Some folks never learn. I mean that literally. They wander through life heads down, thumbs waggling, looking at their best friend: a handheld device that is addictive.

Steve Jobs knew the power he controlled. But he’s dead, so we’ll never find out if the man regrets what he unleashed. A power that makes time disappear and human interaction much more difficult to navigate. Tough to see “eye to eye” when they’re gazing at their hands.

So, many important lessons go untold and unlearned. Here are four from the past twelve months.

First. There is no longer a central authority in America. The powerful media corporations did everything possible to destroy Donald Trump. They came at him with waves of vitriol and worked in conjunction with irresponsible “justice” officials like Alvin Bragg in New York and Fanni Willis in Atlanta.

It didn’t work. The voters rejected the pervasive distortion and discrimination directed at the candidate. Ironically, the failed hate Trump movement has badly damaged the press as well as the liberal movement in the USA.

The lesson: fight fair.

Second. Failing to enforce the law leads to violent anarchy. Always. At least ten percent of the human race is evil. Recently, a sleeping woman was set on fire aboard a New York subway. She died horribly. An undocumented criminal did it. President Biden has allowed about 14 million foreign nationals into this country unvetted. The evil ones now gleefully join with American criminals in threatening innocent people.

Far-left politicians are responsible. Biden doesn’t care, nor did Kamala. Thousands are dead and I’m not even counting drug overdoses.

The lesson: laws must be obeyed and all crime punished or social order collapses.

Third. Personal responsibility is waning. There’s always an excuse to not do the right thing. Onlookers watched the woman burn on the train. No one helped. Too dangerous. And when Daniel Penny did neutralize a subway miscreant, the ideological loon Bragg charged him with manslaughter. Still, all of us are called to do the right thing in the face of evil even when we’re afraid.

The lesson: courage must be encouraged. At home, in school, everywhere.

Finally, generosity remains on display in the land of the free. Americans are the most giving people on earth. But even that is under attack from high taxation and unfair wage compensation by greedy companies. The common ground between the socialists and unrestrained capitalists is gouging the working people.

Lesson: personal generosity defines you. No way around it.

Alert citizens know 2024 was a startling year in America. One of the most consequential times in our history. The lessons are worth remembering. And they will not be found on a device.