Chase names new Long Island middle market banking chief

In a move that puts a banker with nearly 20 years of experience at the company in a key role, Alan Petrilli has been named managing director for JPMorganChase Middle Market Banking on Long Island.

In his new position, he oversees a team of bankers that the company said is “dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions for clients,” as well as “partnering closely with product specialists across the firm to deliver market-leading expertise.”

Chase said he brings deep experience in “relationship management, organizational transformation. credit structure, and team leadership.” While his expertise spans a wide range of industries, Petrilli is also an apparel banking national industry executive.

He in a comment on LinkedIn said he appreciates “the trust that JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking has placed in me to lead the incredible Middle Market Banking Long Island team.”

Petrilli added that he is looking forward to supporting the “Middle Market Business Community on Long Island as this important ecosystem continues to thrive.”

He pointed to a “great JP Morgan Chase team here supporting our clients” and said he couldn’t ask for better partners than Jennifer Marks and Neal Pollack, two other key members of Chase’s Long Island banking team.

Marks has been the Office Market Lead for the Long Island Region of J.P. Morgan Private Bank since 2018.

Pollack is Executive Director Business Banking for the region, another key player on Chase’s team.

Chase Commercial banking in Long Island, based in Melville, serves businesses with annual sales of $10 million to $500 million.

JPMorganChase’s Commercial Banking operations in 2023 added over 5,000 new customers, excluding First Republic Bank, which it acquired from the FDIC, roughly doubling the prior year’s results.

Although Long Island is known for its large number of small companies, it is also home to many middle market businesses, making this position particularly important in the region.

JPMorganChase’s middle market banking spans a wide range of services, such as domestic and global treasury, credit products, liquidity management, international trade, foreign exchange and capital market.

Petrilli from May 2022 had been market executive for the New York Metro Middle Market Banking team, where the company credited him with expanding its middle market business.

He in that role led a team that the company said focused on providing “financial solutions and strategic guidance to all types of middle market companies in New York City.”

Petrilli also served on the national strategy team that rolled out new solutions that Chase said rapidly grew its Emerging Middle Market business across the country.

JPMorganChase’s Middle Market Banking and Specialized Industries business provides credit, cash management, capital markets and corporate finance solutions to corporations, municipalities and not-for-profit organizations nationwide.

The company said its “local delivery, coupled with the firm’s global resources,” allows it to provide clients with customized, comprehensive solutions and service.

Petrilli also serves on the board of the South Brooklyn Industrial Development Corporation, which focuses on job training and maintaining light manufacturing.

A graduate of the Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, College Park, he maintains his Series 79, 63 and 24 investment banking licenses.

A banker with Chase since 2006, Petrilli first entered the finance industry as district manager for ADP’s Greater New York City District in August 2003, implementing payroll and HR solutions for small firms in New York City.

JPMorganChase has been rapidly growing its middle market business, from $1.2 billion net income in 2021 to $1.5 billion in 2022 to $2.2 billion in 2023

JPMorganChase, which employs roughly 300,000, traces its roots back to 1799 in New York City and today is one of the world’s oldest, largest, and best-known financial institutions with global operations across 100 markets.

Chase has grown by merging some of the nation’s biggest banks, uniting The Chase Manhattan Corp., Manufacturers Hanover, and Chemical Banking Corp.

J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank One merged in 2004, creating JPMorgan Chase, this year celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Bank One/JPMorgan Chase merger.