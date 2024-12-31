First Day Hike: 12 places to start the new year right

Ridge Conservation Area is one of the 12 locations across Long Island holding First Day Hikes to kick off 2025.

While some Long Islanders will be spending the first day of the new year nursing a hangover, others are participating in a growing tradition: a First Day Hike.

The guided hikes are a way to start the new year on the right foot, so to speak, by getting some fresh air and connecting with nature. The First Day Hike tradition started in Massachusetts in 1992 with 380 hikers and has since spread to all 50 states, with tens of thousands participating each year.

Whether you’re a First Day Hike veteran or just trying to stick with your New Year’s resolution, here are the 12 events happening across Long Island tomorrow.

Hempstead State Lake Park

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Length: 3 miles

Pets allowed: No

Join educators at Hempstead Lake State Park for a hike around the lake! The hike will leave from the observation tower at promptly 10:00 a.m. Hikers should dress for the weather and wear shoes that are comfortable for a 3-mile hike on bridle paths and sand trails. Visitors are encouraged to bring water and a small snack. Please be advised that there are no benches located on the lake loop.

Following your walk around the lake, warm up in the Environmental Education and Resiliency Center, where museum galleries, exhibits, restrooms, and general park information are available.

Meet-up Location: Field 1 area, at the Observation Tower next to the lake

Jones Beach State Park

Time: 10 a.m.. to 3 p.m.

Length: 0.5 miles

Pets allowed: No

Learn all about the marine wildlife that visit Long Island. Walk along the beach and watch out for swimming seals. Educators will be ready with a scope to point out these magnificent marine mammals. Wear layers, gloves, hats, and scarves because wind conditions along the bay can make the walk extra chilly. Bring binoculars if you have them. There are no open bathrooms at this site, but the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center is a short drive down the road and will have open bathrooms.

This walk is on sand and not accessible to wheelchairs or strollers. Educators will be stationed at the accessible docks that are by the water.

Meet-up Location: Jones Beach Field 10

Bethpage State Park

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Length: 5 to 7 miles

Pets allowed: Yes, if leashed

Come join a First Day hike through Bethpage State Park. Look for signs of rabbits, hawks, foxes, and owls along the trail. Bring water and snacks; the hike will proceed in rain, snow, or shine — only a blizzard will cancel it. Exit points at each mile will be posted along the way to allow you to shorten the hike length and return to the parking lot.

Meet-up Location: Picnic Area

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve

Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Length: 4 to 5 miles

Pets allowed: No

This 4-5 mile hike will take place on unpaved trails that some may find to be difficult. There will also be a large focus on nature at Caumsett State Historic Park Perserve.

Meet-up Location: Flag pole by the main office

Age minimum: 8+

Sunken Meadow State Park

Time: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Length: 2 miles

Pets allowed: No

Take a two-mile hike on paved paths at Sunken Meadow State Park. Remember to dress for the weather; it’s always colder by the water.

Meet-up Location: Field One at the Nature Center

Robert Moses State Park

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Length: 4 miles

Pets allowed: No

This 4-mile First Day Hike in the sand is a difficult one. Please dress for the weather and remember that it is always colder at the beach.

Meet-up Location: Field 2

Age Minimum: 10+

Heckscher State Park

Time: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Length: 2 to 2.5 miles

Pets allowed: No

This hike takes place on an easy, unpaved trail. Please dress for the weather with long pants and sturdy shoes.

Meet-up Location: Field 3

Connetquat River State Park Preserve

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Length: 4 to 5 miles

Pets allowed: No

Designated as the first “State Park Preserve” in New York, Connetquot River encourages the long-term protection of local ecological, cultural, and historic resources. This hike will be 4-5 miles long. Please wear long pants and sturdy shoes. The hike will be on uneven gravel and unpaved trails. This is a much harder hike than usual. Dress in layers and bring water.

Meet-up Location: Connetquot River State Park Preserve Club House Porch

Age Minimum: 8+

Ridge Conservation Area – Ridge Interpretive Trail

*Registration deadline passed*

Time: 10 a.m. to around 11:30 a.m. Please arrive 15 minutes early.

Length: 2.25 miles

Pets allowed: No

This 2.25-mile First Day Hike will wind its way through the 184-acre Ridge Conservation Area. The hike features 14 interpretive posts describing forest, grassland, and pond habitats. This interpretive trail will provide scenic viewing locations and be completely guided. It will take more than an hour and is suitable for children who can walk this distance without assistance. The hike will leave promptly at 10 a.m. Please arrive by at least 9:45 a.m. so that we can organize hiking groups if necessary.

The trail is relatively flat, with a few slight inclines. Short stops will be made at 14 interpretive posts along the route.

Please be prepared for the COLD! Wear warm clothing in layers — long pants, hat, gloves, etc. Check the weather for the Ridge Conservation Area and assume that the winds will produce wind chill. It’s also suggested to bring water, binoculars, or a camera. Severe weather and/or unsafe driving conditions may cause us to cancel the walk.

There is no age minimum for this hike, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

Meet Up Location: 484 Randall Road, Ridge

Available parking:

• Randall Pond West Parking Area

• Randall Pond East Parking Area

• Picnic Area parking

Registration Required: Email Bill Fonda at bill.fonda@dec.ny.gov by Monday, December 30th.

Hallock State Park Preserve

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Join the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society for a beach clean-up and cold-stun sea turtle monitoring walk on the Long Island Sound beachfront of Hallock State Park Preserve. This special variation of a First Day Hike will start with a short presentation in the Visitor Center on sea turtles that frequent Long Island waters and discuss what humans can do to help them survive.

A beach walk and clean-up will take place unless there is excessive wind, cold, or precipitation. Trash pickers and buckets will be provided. Bring your own gloves. Refreshments will be provided.

Participants are invited to bring non-perishable food items to support the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. New York State Parks Food Drive.

Orient Beach State Park

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dress for cold weather. If it’s raining the morning of, please call the park office at 631-323-2440 to confirm if the hike is still happening. The hike will follow flat terrain along the beachfront, observing local birds and animals.

Read More: Sticking to your New Year’s resolutions