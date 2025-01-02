11 winter wedding must-haves for 2025

It’s never a bad time to celebrate love, and if your 2025 is kicking off with your own winter wedding, attending a wedding, or planning a wedding, we’ve got you covered with fashion, beauty and gift-giving.

For fail-proof healthy hair leading up to the big day, head over to Sephora in Garden City and shop their selection of IGK products. The cult brand, founded by a team of renowned hairdressers, has finds for all hair types. Their Cash In Hair Serum and Mistress are versatile standouts that will work to get and keep hair in tip-top glossy condition, no matter the weather for your winter wedding.

When it comes to hot tools, T3 reigns supreme and you can find them at a long list of retailers like Neiman Marcus Roosevelt Field. Their products heat quickly and evenly and work to prevent dull, brittle and broken strands. We love The Weekender value set because it works just as well for a winter wedding, honeymoon or as your everyday tool kit. It includes a dual-voltage compact air dryer and flat iron in a carry-on friendly storage tote – plus a silk sleep mask.

You don’t need to splurge on Carolina Herrera kids pieces to give little ones involved in the big day their own prince and princess feeling. Janie and Jack in Garden City has some of the most adorable and beautifully made pieces to suit a variety of tastes and levels of formality. From suits and frilly dresses to faux fur boleros, cowl neck chunky sweaters, and adorable accessories, they offer everything to craft an unforgettable look for children from birth to 18 years.

Lacoste Original, the new fragrance , just launched and you can snag it at Macy’s in Manhasset. It’s the perfect men’s fragrance to wear when walking down the aisle. It’s a woody amber fragrance that’s sexy but approachable, and most importantly, it’s long lasting so it will stay fresh from the moment you walk down the aisle all the way till the very last dance.



If you’re looking for a wedding dress you can wear on your winter wedding day but also thereafter, consider swinging by Neiman Marcus in Roosevelt Field and looking at their selection of Alex Perry gowns. The Blair Asymmetric Draped Satin Gown is particularly stunning and would look great post-wedding dyed in another color.

When the feet start to blister, there’s no reason to call it a night! Instead, slip into a pair of slides from Wear Message’s new Eco-Shearling Collection . A go-to worn by celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, they’ve got the Birkenstocks comfort but with nicer aesthetics so as to not take down your entire look.

There are a lot of emotions around weddings, certainly when planning your own, but also when attending. One of the best ways to ride the waves of emotions is by working out. Splits59 has you set with looks in a range of colors and styles including white on white. Check out their collection at a long list of retailers including Bloomingdale’s in Huntington and Garden City.

Available in two colors, this pair of beautiful Badgley Mischka Collection Blaze Pumps with its fashion-forward bow accent is great for guests (in black) or for the bride (in white). Try them on at Nordstrom Roosevelt Field.

This AREA Crystal Heart Back Dress is perfect for a more casual wedding or for a rehearsal dinner. It also comes in pink, making it a worthy buy for guests shopping for a cocktail attire wedding. You can try it on at Nordstrom Roosevelt Field.