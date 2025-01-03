2 injured in 3-alarm Jericho fire on Christmas Day

Combatting the three-alarm fire lasted six hours and injured two firefighters

A three-alarm fire broke out on Christmas in a condo on Vista Drive in The Hamlet, according to the Jericho Fire Department website.

The fire began in the walls of a condo unit in the gated community and spread to two additional units,

Departments from Nassau and Suffolk assisted in combatting the fire, which took more than six hours to extinguish.

James Hickman, Nassau County’s assistant chief fire marshal, said the cause of the fire is unknown but not believed to have been intentional.

Hickman said all residents were able to get out of the building safely, but two firefighters were injured.

He said that investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.