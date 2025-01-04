Eating 12 grapes at midnight: the New Year’s supersistion, explained

Some spent midnight on New Year’s eating 12 grapes under a table — but why?

When the ball drops on midnight, Jan. 1, some people kiss their partners. Some cheer, or wish their loved ones a happy new year.

And others crawl under a table and race to shove a dozen grapes in their mouths in under one minute.

The ritual has a few variations — those with back problems will be relieved to know there are debates over whether the table is necessary — but the general sentiment remains the same: eating 12 grapes between midnight and 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day will bring love and good fortune for the coming year.

It might sound strange to those who have never heard of the practice, but the tradition actually dates back to at least the 1890s in Spain. Some historical sources say that it began as a sales tactic after a grape harvesting company had a particularly bountiful harvest.

The 12 grapes represent good luck for each month of the new year. Traditionally, one must eat a grape with each chime of the clock at midnight — no cheating! — but as the years went on and the practice spread to other countries, new iterations sprung up.

The mandate to eat the 12 grapes under a table was not a part of the original Spanish tradition, but rather seems to be a 21st-century addition after the superstition gained new life this New Year’s Eve, becoming a viral TikTok trend.

Partaking in the grape-eating rush used to be simply for good fortune, but the modern-day understanding is that doing so will bring you true love in the new year. Crawling under a table and cramming grapes into one’s mouth apparently gives an irresistible allure for the coming year.

Some did it for love, others for fortune, and still others simply for the TikTok trend — but only time will tell whether those 12 grapes will make 2025 a highlight year.

And if you heard about the tradition too late, no worries — there’s always 2026. Just make sure someone you love knows the Heimlich.

