New York Mavericks announce homestand move to UBS Arena

The New York Mavericks, commonly known as the Concrete Cowboys and a fan-favorite in the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams league, are heading to a new home. The team, which joined the league in the 2024 season, is officially moving its homestand event known as Maverick Days to UBS Arena, hosting three days of bull riding games from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20.

“The move to UBS Arena represents an exciting new chapter for the Mavericks and our fans,” said Chris Pantani, general manager of the New York Mavericks. “This state-of-the-art venue will allow us to elevate the energy and spectacle of professional bull riding while bringing the sport closer to even more New Yorkers. We’re thrilled to make UBS Arena our home and can’t wait to welcome fans to an unforgettable experience at our 2025 homestand this September.”

The move reflects the Mavericks’ commitment to bringing world-class professional bull riding to even more fans across the New York area. UBS Arena offers expanded seating capacity, modern amenities, and a layout that will amplify the electrifying energy of the most thrilling eight seconds in sports.

“We look forward to the New York Mavericks playing at Belmont Park,” said Lynn Wittenburg, SVP Marketing, PBR Teams. “UBS Arena is a great new home for the region’s only professional bull riding team. The 2025 Teams season can’t come soon enough.”

In the 13-event 2024 season, PBR Teams event attendance across the league was up more than 15 percent. Two game broadcasts on CBS Television Network peaked at 2.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

UBS Arena, known for hosting top-tier sports and entertainment events, will provide the perfect stage for the NY Mavericks’ signature blend of athleticism and showmanship. The venue’s location, accessibility and top-notch amenities make it an ideal fit for the event as they continue to make their mark not only in New York but throughout the 10-team league.

“We welcome the New York Mavericks and PBR to UBS Arena this fall with open arms,” said Mark Shulman, senior vice president of programming for UBS Arena, “Our central location and first-class amenities will create the perfect environment for fans to cheer on the team and experience the thrill of PBR live.”

The Mavericks have gained a loyal following for their grit, heart and thrilling performances, both in the arena and beyond. In addition to the move, the Mavericks are planning a series of community outreach events and promotional appearances to celebrate their transition to UBS Arena. Fans can look forward to meet-and-greets with the team, as well as their highly anticipated 2025 homestand from Sept. 18 through 20 at UBS Arena.

Following an incredible debut this year, the Mavericks are promising another unforgettable showcase of bull riding culture in their new home. For more information about the New York Mavericks visit pbr.com/teams/new-york-mavericks, New York Mavericks on Facebook, @NY_Mavericks on Instagram or @NY_Mavericks on Twitter.

About the New York Mavericks

The New York Mavericks team is owned by Avenue Sports Fund, which acquired the sanctioning rights from Professional Bull Riders in February 2024. The Avenue Sports Fund, led by Marc Lasry, provides capital solutions to a wide variety of established teams and leagues across the globe, as well as investments in emerging sport properties to capitalize on areas of exponential growth. The New York Mavericks joined the Professional Bull Riders Teams league as it expanded from eight to 10 teams competing in five-on-five bull riding games in the 12-event PBR Camping World Team Series season, which began in July 2024. Entering the 2025 season, the New York Mavericks continue to thrive, solidifying their place in the highly competitive PBR landscape.

Maverick Days’ a​ction begins at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18, and Friday, Sept. 19, and at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20. Tickets for the event go on sale Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. and start at $25, taxes and fees not included. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, or by phone at 917-618-6100. For more information follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.