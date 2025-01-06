Nassau legislators attend NAACP installation ceremony

Nassau County Legislator Siela A. Bynoe speaking at the the Freeport NAACP’s installation ceremonies, including the installation of Donna Whitfield-Raphael as the new President.

Nassau County Legislators Siela A. Bynoe, Debra Mulé, and Seth I. Koslow attended the Freeport NAACP’s installation ceremony Tuesday, celebrating the organization’s new leadership.

Donna Whitfield-Raphael was formally installed as the new president of the Freeport chapter. The ceremony recognized Whitfield-Raphael’s commitment to community service and leadership in advancing civil rights in the region.

Bynoe, who serves as the alternate deputy minority leader, was joined by Mulé and Koslow, who represent the districts of Freeport and Merrick, respectively. The legislators congratulated the new leadership and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the work of the NAACP in promoting justice and equality.

The installation event was held to honor both the newly elected president and the ongoing efforts of the Freeport NAACP to address issues affecting local residents. The Freeport chapter of the NAACP is dedicated to advocating for the rights of minorities and working toward positive change in Nassau County.