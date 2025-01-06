North Shore homes showcase unique features

The North Shore of Long Island saw three remarkable real estate sales this winter, each property boasting distinctive charm, luxurious amenities and prime locations. The transactions reflect the area’s enduring appeal for discerning buyers seeking a mix of history, elegance and contemporary design.

20 Lake Road, Great Neck

Sold for $1,950,000 on Jan. 3, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom contemporary home offers the epitome of waterfront living. Nestled on a sprawling one-acre property overlooking Lake Success, the house captures natural beauty through vaulted ceilings and expansive windows, flooding the interior with sunlight. The home’s first floor features a sunlit entry foyer, a living room, dining room and a modern eat-in kitchen with hardwood flooring throughout. Sliding glass doors lead to a pool, blending indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly.

Additional highlights include a finished basement with a playroom and abundant storage. Amenities for residents include access to a private country club with an 18-hole golf course, pools, a gym and dining facilities. Zoned for Lakeville Elementary and the Great Neck South school district, this home offers both luxury and community convenience, ideal for families seeking “Hampton-style” living close to Manhattan.

13 Circle Way, Sea Cliff

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom custom home, which sold for $1,572,500 on Jan. 3, embodies charm and character in Sea Cliff. Set on a half-acre of arboretum-like grounds, the property boasts lush landscaping with flowering trees and perennial gardens. The home’s great room features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, wood floors and a large sliding door opening to a bluestone patio with an awning.

An updated kitchen with a cozy breakfast nook overlooks the serene backyard. A formal dining room with a fireplace, a first-floor library, and a spacious bedroom complete the main level. The second floor includes two additional bedrooms, while the fully finished lower level offers direct access to the gardens. With its classic design and tranquil setting, this property is a perfect retreat.

580 Duck Pond Road, Locust Valley

In a standout sale, a historic seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom manor known as “Four Seasons” sold for $3,305,000 on Dec. 26. Situated on five private acres in Matinecock, the estate combines historic elegance with modern luxury. The property includes a renovated one-bedroom guest cottage, a new structure housing a three-bay garage, a fitness room and a spa.

The manor features state-of-the-art glass walls for panoramic views, a spacious kitchen with two walk-in pantries and a dreamy primary suite overlooking lush grounds. Original architectural elements complement updated amenities, including a temperature-controlled wine cellar, seven fireplaces and advanced heating and cooling systems. Outdoors, the estate boasts a heated saltwater pool, spring-fed ponds and wooded trails, offering a serene escape just 30 miles from Manhattan.

These sales underscore the North Shore’s reputation for offering homes that blend architectural sophistication with natural beauty, appealing to buyers seeking both elegance and convenience.

Compiled by Christy Hinko, listing details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.