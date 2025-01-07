Student-run virtual tutoring has global reach

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, education was among the many systems that faced unprecedented disruption. But out of this challenge, a group of high school and college students came together to create Connect Me, a student-run nonprofit organization providing free online tutoring for K-8 students. Today, the program has grown into a global initiative, reaching more than 2,000 students across 39 U.S. states and 12 countries.

“Connect Me is more than just tutoring; it’s about creating connections and fostering academic confidence,” said Hasini Anand, a junior in high school and an active member of Connect Me since 2021. “What started as a way to adapt to remote learning during the pandemic has become a powerful community-driven effort to bridge educational gaps.”

A unique model



Founded in 2020, Connect Me operates entirely through the efforts of high school and college students. The program provides one-on-one, personalized tutoring sessions designed to meet the specific needs of each student. With a simple sign-up process through their website, Connect Me ensures accessibility for students worldwide, particularly those from low-income families, essential worker households, or those impacted by remote learning during the pandemic.

“Our goal is to make quality education accessible to everyone, regardless of their circumstances,” said Anand. “The fact that it’s free and easy to sign up has made a huge difference for so many families.”

The program relies heavily on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok for promotion. Word-of-mouth referrals have also played a crucial role in its expansion. As a result, hotspots like Great Neck, have become hubs for tutors and students alike.

Personalized tutoring with a lasting impact

Unlike traditional tutoring programs, Connect Me emphasizes building lasting relationships between tutors and students. Anand explained that tutors often work with the same student for extended periods, allowing them to provide consistent academic support and mentorship.

“I’ve been tutoring one of my students for nearly four years,” Anand said. “It’s incredible to see not just their academic growth but their personal development as well. They become more confident, not just in their studies but in themselves.”

Connect Me tutors undergo a straightforward interview process and are matched with students within days of signing up. The program’s flexibility allows tutors to balance their volunteer hours with their own academic and personal commitments, all while gaining valuable experience.

A success story to remember

Anand recalled a particularly rewarding experience with a student she began tutoring in 2022. The student, whose education had been disrupted by the pandemic, was struggling to catch up to her grade level.

“Her mom was a single parent doing her best to homeschool her, but they needed extra help,” Anand said. “When we started, she was behind in second-grade material, but by the time school resumed in the fall, she was ready to enter third grade. Watching her confidence grow and hearing her excitement about making friends was the most gratifying part.”

Looking ahead

Even as the world has moved beyond the height of the pandemic, Connect Me remains fully operational and continues to expand its mission. The organization offers tutoring in all core subjects for K-8 students and additional services like test preparation and summer coursework.

For Anand and other tutors, the experience has been as rewarding for them as it has been for their students.

“Being a part of Connect Me has solidified my love for teaching and shown me the power of community,” Anand said. “Even though we’re unpaid, the rewards go far beyond anything monetary. Seeing that lightbulb moment when a student finally understands a concept is priceless.”

How to get involved

Families and students interested in Connect Me can visit connectmego.org to learn more about the program or sign up for tutoring. High school and college students looking to volunteer as tutors can also apply through the website.

As Connect Me continues to grow, its student-run model remains a testament to the power of young people to create meaningful change, one tutoring session at a time.

Visit connectmego.org to learn more.