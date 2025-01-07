Nassau County police said they arrested Richard Avolin, 36, of 48 Longfellow Ave., for assault after he allegedly stabbed a man in Levittown

Arrest/Assault – Levittown

Nassau County police arrested a Levittown man for an assault on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. in Levittown after he allegedly stabbed another man before fleeing on foot.

According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance on Hempstead Turnpike near Berger Avenue. Officers said a 59-year-old man seated in his car was involved in an argument with a man, later identified as Richard Avolin, 36, of 48 Longfellow Ave., who was walking by.

Police said Avolin kicked the victim’s car door, then pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen when the victim exited his vehicle. Avolin then fled from the scene on foot. The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

After an investigation, detectives said they located Avolin and he was arrested without incident at his residence.

Avolin was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief. He was arraigned on Tuesday at First District Court at 99 Main St. in Hempstead.

Arrest – Massapequa

Nassau County police arrested a Deer Park man for weapons and narcotic offenses on Sunday at 11:51 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to detectives, Bureau of Special Operations Officers were on patrol and observed Vincent Fandetta, 40, of 1 Overton St., operating a green 1996 Chevrolet van traveling eastbound on Sunrise Highway near Unqua Road with illegal tints on the front and passenger windows and non-working license plate lamps.

The officers said they continued to follow the vehicle eastbound and observed Fandetta fail to maintain his lane. Officers then activated their emergency lights and sirens near Louden and County Line Road.

Fandetta failed to pull over until he reached the ramp to Route 110 southbound, according to police. At this time, police said they initiated a vehicle and traffic law stop and an investigation.

During the investigation, officers said they recovered a black expandable baton, a black switchblade knife, a defaced, silver Raven Arms P25, .25 caliber handgun, a loaded magazine containing six .25 caliber bullets, yellow metal knuckles and a BB gun. Upon further investigation, officers said they located multiple yellow Ziplock bags containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine and numerous pills believed to be controlled substances.

Fandetta was placed under arrest without further incident, according to police.

Fandetta was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, seven counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and four traffic infractions. He was arraigned on Monday at First District Court at 99 Main St. in Hempstead.

Assault – New Cassel

Nassau County police arrested a New Cassel man for an assault on Sunday at 9:10 p.m. in New Cassel.

According to detectives, third precinct officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a 3rd Street residence. Upon arrival, officers said they encountered a female victim who informed them she had been in a verbal argument with her husband, Joel Campbell, 35.

Police reported that the verbal argument escalated and the victim was thrown on a table. Police said she got up and Campbell pulled her hair, threw her to the ground and placed his hands around her neck while she was on the ground. The victim refused medical attention.

According to police, a 10-year-old was present for the attack but was not injured.

Two officers sustained injuries during the arrest as the defendant was violent and combative while resisting arrest, police said.

Campbell was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, two counts of second-degree assault 2nd degree, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. He was arraigned on Monday at First District Court at 99 Main St. in Hempstead.

Arrest – Nassau County

Nassau County police arrested a homeless man for numerous grand larcenies that occurred throughout Nassau County between September 2023 and January 2025.

According to Detectives, numerous elderly victims were contacted by Patrick Wall, 25, stating he was a masonry worker and would be willing to perform construction on parts of their homes that needed repair. Police said the victims accepted his offers and over the course of the work Wall would intentionally create additional damage and inflated the cost of the new repairs.

Police said the victims eventually suspected that they were being scammed and notified police

After an investigation, police said Wall was located and placed under arrest without incident.

He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, two counts of third-degree grand larceny, three counts of second-degree grand larceny, five counts of conspiracy, five counts of scheme to defraud, two counts of criminal mischief and multiple Town of Hempstead violations.

He was arraigned on Sunday at First District Court at 99 Main St. in Hempstead.

Detective’s request anyone who feels they may have been the victim of the above defendant to contact the Nassau County’s Third Squad Detectives at 516-573-6354. The Nassau County Police Department urges the community to be on alert and to remind vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors about potential scams or frauds.