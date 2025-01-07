Westbury Arts hosts ‘NEW,’ first gallery exhibition of 2025

Artists of all genres and styles came together at Westbury Arts to participate in “NEW,” the center’s first exhibition of the new year.

The members-only art show explores what is new to the artists, their work, the medium, or whatever else the word “new” brings to their creative minds. Many of the artists’ friends and family joined the opening reception to celebrate the New Year and enjoy this display of the creative exploration of the word “NEW.”

The show features a varied selection of artwork, reflecting the diversity of Westbury Arts‘ membership. The exhibition is an opportunity to enjoy the innovative photography of Tim Roda, the whimsical assemblages of Meagan Meehan and the incredible realism of E. Laffite Woods. See the extraordinary jewelry made from everyday objects by Carol Fisher-Rosenthal, the healing landscape by Rocco N. Lanzilotta, and the engaging abstracts by internationally-known painter Khurshid Saleem.

Other artists whose works are featured in the exhibition include Tom Cabrera, Pat Forie, Barry Feuerstein, Andrea Gray, Marcia Odle McNair, Nichelle Rivers, and Nolly Shavzin.

The gallery is open for viewing on Thursdays from 12 to 4 p.m., Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Jan. 31.

