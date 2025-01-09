20 license plate readers to be installed at Jericho intersections, if county approves

Traffic intersection surveillance will be installed in Jericho, if approved by the county legislature

If the Nassau County Legislature approves the plan on Jan. 27, twenty license plate readers will be installed in 10 heavily trafficked Jericho intersections.

The county Legislature Rules Committee approved an agreement between the Town of Oyster Bay and Nassau County, which will be voted on by the full Legislature later this month.

“Nassau County is the safest municipality of its size in America because we routinely invest in our police and equip our law enforcement professionals to excel,” Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker said in a press release.

Drucker said the readers will be used to locate criminals and missing residents. He said neighboring areas have already implemented them.

The Old Westbury Police Department recently used the technology to locate a missing man with dementia from Freeport on the Long Island Expressway.

“With rising crime caused by extremist policies from Albany, technological advances like this allow local law enforcement to better safeguard our neighborhoods,” said Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

The readers were purchased with a $250,000 grant secured from state Assembly Member Charles Lavine. If the agreement is approved, readers will be installed at the following intersections:

Robbins Lane at Ellen Place

Robbins Lane at Lydia Place

Robbins Lane at Freedom Drive

Robbins Lane at Birchwood Park Drive

North Service Road at Open Street

North Service Road at Placid Street

Birchwood Park Drive at Village Drive

Hazelwood Drive at Market Street

Jericho Turnpike at Merry Lane

Jericho Turnpike at Marian Lane

There will be multiple readers at each of the locations, according to Drucker’s office. The office said locations were determined based on traffic flow.

The agreement is expected to pass unanimously at the Jan. 27 Legislature meeting, according to Drucker’s office.

“I look forward to this investment in the safety of the greater Jericho community receiving unanimous approval from the full Legislature on Jan. 27 and thank Assembly Member Lavine for his diligence in securing the state funds to make this possible,” Drucker said.