Guggenheim Elementary guest speaker shares experiences in Africa

Third-grade students at Guggenheim Elementary School were given a unique cultural experience on Jan. 3 when guest presenter Nicole Russo-Gill shared her travels across Africa.

Russo-Gill discussed her experiences with how people and animals coexist in various African communities, the contrasts between urban and rural life, and the diverse educational systems she encountered across the continent.

In addition to her stories, Russo-Gill taught the students how to sing the number “ten” in Swahili, offering a hands-on cultural connection to her presentation.

The event tied into Guggenheim’s school-wide theme for the year, One World, Many Stories, and aligned with the third-grade social studies curriculum, which focuses on world geography, cultures, and communities. Students engaged with the material meaningfully, expanding their global awareness and understanding.