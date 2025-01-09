Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Community Events
Port Washington

Guggenheim Elementary guest speaker shares experiences in Africa

By Posted on
472209557_1161198642680611_8301388403352225984_n
Guest presenter Nicole Russo-Gill, shares her experiences traveling across Africa at Guggenheim Elementary
Port Washington School District

Third-grade students at Guggenheim Elementary School were given a unique cultural experience on Jan. 3 when guest presenter Nicole Russo-Gill shared her travels across Africa.

Russo-Gill discussed her experiences with how people and animals coexist in various African communities, the contrasts between urban and rural life, and the diverse educational systems she encountered across the continent.

In addition to her stories, Russo-Gill taught the students how to sing the number “ten” in Swahili, offering a hands-on cultural connection to her presentation.

The event tied into Guggenheim’s school-wide theme for the year, One World, Many Stories, and aligned with the third-grade social studies curriculum, which focuses on world geography, cultures, and communities. Students engaged with the material meaningfully, expanding their global awareness and understanding.

About the Author

More Port Washington News

More from our Sister Sites