Hicksville Middle School students receive a lesson in perseverance

Seventh-grade students at Hicksville Middle School recently welcomed motivational speaker Rohan Murphy, a Long Island native who lost both of his legs early in life, for an inspiring presentation.

Murphy shared his journey, beginning with his introduction to wrestling in high school and continuing through his successful athletic career at Penn State University. He spoke about overcoming challenges and the importance of hard work in achieving personal goals.

“Be more inclusive in life, not exclusive,” Murphy told the students.

He demonstrated his wrestling techniques with the help of a student volunteer, showing how he competed without legs.

In addition to discussing his experiences with adversity, Murphy emphasized perseverance and shared his life motto: “No excuses.” The students also viewed his 20/20 interview with ABC and a 2008 Nike commercial featuring Murphy before having the chance to ask him questions.

Through his engaging presentation, Murphy encouraged students to live with purpose and never give up.