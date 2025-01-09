Sanitation, recycling collection modified for MLK Day

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Tom Hand reminds residents that the Town sanitation and S.O.R.T. Recycling collection schedules will be modified for Monday, January 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“There will be no sanitation or recycling collection on Monday, January 20th for residents who normally receive Town service,” Councilman Hand said. “Residents who generally receive Town pickup on Mondays will have their collections done the next day, Tuesday, January 21st. Those who usually receive pickup on Tuesdays will be collected on Wednesday, January 22.”

The Councilman added that town offices will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but parks and skating rinks will be open and will offer extended hours. For more information, visit the Town’s website, www.oysterbaytown.com.