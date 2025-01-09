Readers Write: Congestion pricing needed because of unstopped fare-beaters

It is simply outrageous that the underlying cause of “congestion pricing” is purposefully concealed. It’s not really about MTA needs and “congestion.”

It is that there is some kind of perverse “social justice” notion in not arresting fare beaters in the MTA system, costing an acknowledged $700 million-plus per year. And THAT results in the “need.”

The feckless New York justice system refuses to punish this theft, the honest citizens get creamed – and the system is plagued by horrific crime.