Chloe Lee among top 300 student-researchers recognized for their projects

Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School senior Chloe Lee has been named a 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholar, an honor awarded to just 300 students out of nearly 2,500 entrants from 795 high schools across the U.S. and 14 other countries.

Lee earned the distinction for her exceptional research, leadership, community involvement, academic achievements, and creativity in scientific inquiry. Her submission, which included original research, essays, and recommendations, highlighted her potential as a future leader in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Her research project, “Exploring the Effects of Cannabidiol–Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil on Locomotion and Tap Withdrawal Response Using Caenorhabditis elegans as a Model for Alzheimer’s Disease,” examined a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s.

Lee combined cannabidiol and medium-chain triglyceride oil and studied their effects on roundworms (C. elegans) to explore possible new avenues for Alzheimer’s treatment.

Lee conducted her research under the mentorship of Raymond Tesar, lead research coordinator, and Rohe Sheikh, research lab facilitator. She has participated in POBJFKHS’s Research Program for four years, completing courses including Foundations of Research, Research in Practice, Advanced Placement Research, and Advanced Social Science Research.

“Chloe embodies everything a Regeneron STS Scholar should be,” Tesar said. “She is one of the most well-rounded students I’ve had the privilege of working with. Chloe is as humble as she is intelligent, and she demonstrates all the qualities of an outstanding future leader in science.”

As part of her recognition, Lee will receive a $2,000 award, with an additional $2,000 granted to the high school. On Jan. 23, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named finalists. During a week-long competition in Washington, D.C., this March, they will compete for over $1.8 million in awards.