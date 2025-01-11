Herricks’ Chang, Manhasset’s Koek dominating in the water

Manhasset junior Andrew Koek is a two-time defending county champ, and is looking to win a state medal this year. Photo courtesy of Koek family

Matt Chang of Herricks High School is a lot of things.

But the best salesman for his sport? Yeah, not so much.

“Swimming is really the most boring sport you could do,” Chang said with a chuckle. “You can’t talk to your friends while doing it, you can’t listen to music, it’s just endless laps, over and over and over again.”

USA Swimming, get that man in front of a camera and microphone, he’s your new public spokesman!

But seriously, while Chang may not be the best person to expound on the virtues of his favorite activity, he clearly loves it because he’s spent so much time in the water that he’s become maybe the fastest male swimmer in Nassau County.

The county champion in 2024 in the 50 freestyle (21.58 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (46.77), Chang explodes off the starting blocks and hits speeds that vehicles with engines usually do.

A few miles away at Manhasset High School, Andrew Koek is equally accomplished. Also a double county champion from last season, winning the 100 breaststroke (57.49) and the 200 IM (1:59.45), Koek can handle any distance, any stroke and help the defending Division champs work toward the goal of a county title.

Both juniors, Chang and Koek, have already qualified for states in their best events. Based on their Top 10 state times this season, both stand an outstanding chance to bring home medals on March 7-8 in Ithaca.

“Matt is just a specimen, a big dude who rises to the occasion every time,” Herricks coach Joe Mauro said of his 6-foot-3 star. “When he gets to his top seed, nobody can stay with him, because his top speed is faster than anyone else on Long Island.”

Manhasset coach Matt Magrane is equally effusive about his state hopeful.

“He’s a very hard worker and can swim anything we ask him to,” Magrane said. “And as good as he was (previously), this year he’s got a humble confidence about him, he’s carrying himself differently, knowing he can reach this different level.”

Chang was born in Bayside, Queens, and started swimming at age 8 on a local CYO team. He became a YMCA champion at age 10 and moved to New Hyde Park three years later, joining the Herricks High School team in 8th grade.

A three-time state qualifier, Chang said he knows his height is a great source of his power but that he’s constantly looking to refine everything. In a race as short as the 50 free, every tiny adjustment matters.

“I train with parachutes in the water, with a belt and doing resistance work,” Chang said. “It’s all about just trying to get a little bit faster, a little bit better reaction time.”

For Koek, the swim journey started in Manhasset at age 6. After dabbling in other sports, he decided he loved swimming the most. His breaststroke has improved every year he’s been on the team, and with that, his confidence.

“I like the 100 because it’s short enough where you’re not getting so tired, but you still get a great race,” Koek said.

Koek qualified for states last year in both events, but due to a conflict with a prestigious club meet (he swims for Long Island Aquatic Club, while Chang competes for QNS Swimming), he chose to skip the state meet.

“I had a lot of debate about it but I really needed to focus on one or the other and chose the NCSA meet,” Koek said. “This year I’m pretty sure I’m going to states.”

Both Chang and Koek have attracted the attention of Division I men’s swim coaches, though Chang said for him, college will be more about finding the right fit for his chosen profession (he wants to go into dentistry), so swimming at the D-2 or D-3 level may be what he goes for.

Chang, who finished 20th in the 50 free and 19th in the 100 free at last year’s states, said he really feels like a Top 10 finish at states is a definite, and now is aiming for Top 3.

Both Chang and Koek are looking to defend their county titles at the Nassau meet on Feb. 7.

“It was so electric being there last year, with everyone in the pool and the crowd, it was so great,” Chang said. “I can’t wait to feel that again.”