Sea Cliff Library hosts finance workshop

The Sea Cliff Library is having a finance workshop on Jan. 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Main Library. The library listing is below:

Finance Workshop:

Whether you’re a seasoned investor, a budget-conscious individual, or just starting to navigate the world of finance, our Finance Event at Sea Cliff Village Library has something for everyone.

This topic is designed for those who want to learn how to build a strong financial foundation.

Some of the topics we plan to cover are:

– Basics of building financial security

– Managing Debt

– Growing Savings

– Safeguarding against risk and unexpected events

Information provided by the Sea Cliff Library