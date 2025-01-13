Floral Park-Bellerose’s John Lewis Childs School fifth graders learn about cells

John Lewis Childs School fifth graders participated in an in-school lab activity through Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory DNA Learning Center on Jan. 8. (Photos Courtesy of the Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District)

John Lewis Childs School’s fifth-grade classes participated in an in-school field trip with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory DNA Learning Center Jan. 6 and Jan 8.

The students learned about the basic structure and function of cells, identifying the cytoplasm, cell membrane, nucleus, DNA and multiple organelles. Each student created their own “baggie cell model,” using various household items – such as the bags for, gelatin and dried beans – to represent the different parts of a cell. The students were encouraged to refrigerate their baggies to allow the gelatin to solidify so they can “dissect” their cells.

This lab activity ties into the science unit on plant and animal needs, which the fifth graders will begin this month.