Revised plans for Shore Road submitted by Nassau County

Nassau County has submitted revised plans for repairing the Shore Road Sea Wall in Port Washington, according to officials from the Department of Public Works.

The road is used by approximately 12,000 residents and 8,000 vehicles weekly. It serves as the main entrance to and exit for Baxter Estates, Port Washington North, Manorhaven, and the Village of Sands Point.

Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton also confirmed in a press release that the county will allocate $5 million in capital resources toward revamping and repairing the road.

“Progress on the Shore Road project is a shining example of what multiple levels of government and leaders of all political persuasions can accomplish by working collaboratively,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I am thankful to the state and the county for dedicating such significant resources toward this vital project,”

DeRiggi-Whitton also praised Baxter Estates Mayor Nora Haagenson for “her relentless efforts to complete this project and give the people living up and down the Port Washington peninsula the peace of mind and safety they deserve.”

The refiling of plans comes after the contractor on the project identified concerns with the initial approach that necessitated revisions and a modified permit from the state.

The reconstruction got DEC approval this past summer, and initial plans were finalized on Sept. 10. However, after multiple concerns regarding the proposed work were identified by the contractor and after additional site visits, officials agreed that revisions and a modified permit were needed.

After completing immediate repairs in November with a focus on plugging the hole in the wall and backfilling, the contractor met with officials from the state Department of Environmental Conservation office to review the proposed changes before resubmitting the plans to the State.

The revised plans for work include securing the seawall, mitigating flooding, reducing coastal erosion and more; they are now awaiting approval from the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Officials hope that a permit will be issued so that work can begin in the spring. In the meantime, cement barricades were installed based on concerns about the integrity of the roadway and the desire to prevent accidents.

