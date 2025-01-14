Peter Andrews to close Williston Park location after 44 years

Peter Andrews announced it will be closing its store in Williston Park after 44 years of operation and moving to a new location.



Peter Andrews was established in 1981 and offers a variety of home furnishings, decorative accents, patio furniture, and gifts.

The store is known for its unique and stylish products, and its commitment to providing customers with high-quality furniture and exceptional service.



The original store was located in a former supermarket in Williston Park.



It featured wood floors, brick walls, and steel beams, creating an authentic atmosphere. Initially the store specialized in European crystal and ceramics, sourcing directly from factories in Finland, Sweden, Italy, and Portugal.



Currently, Peter Andrews operates two other locations on Long Island in Farmingdale and East Northport. Both stores are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In 1992, the company opened a 12,000-square-foot store in Huntington, offering a blend of furniture and gifts, followed by the opening of a furniture warehouse in Farmingdale in 1999.



The store describes itself as a treasure hunt for customers to wander through.

Items offered to customers include outdoor teak furniture decks, a comfortable, well-designed sofa for living rooms, as well as giant clocks in the kitchen, and a carved mirror to “open up” the den.



The store prides itself on consistent quality, comfort, good design, and great customer service.



Peter Andrews offers a diverse selection of furniture, gifts, sink vanities, electric fireplaces, teak, and other outdoor furniture categories.



The giftware departments feature renowned brands such as Swarovski, Waterford, Lalique, Nambe, Versace by Rosenthal, Spode, and Michael Aram. They also specialize in large favor orders and bridal party gifts and offer gift wrapping services.



Although the newest location has not been announced yet, the store has encouraged customers to stay tuned for updates on its next move.





