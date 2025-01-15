Manhasset High School students and Italian teachers with Cooking Lab owner Michelle Capobianco during their Italian cooking class

Manhasset High School students in Pre-AP, AP and Level V Italian classes combined their love of food and language as they participated in an authentic Italian cooking class at The Cooking Lab in Port Washington.

During the workshop, students explored Italian language and culture through Italy’s rich culinary history. They rolled up their sleeves to prepare Italian specialties, including polpette alla fiorentina and bruschetta.

The class was a full-immersion experience as it was taught predominantly in Italian, requiring students to utilize the interpretive and conversational language skills they’ve practiced in class.

After preparing, cooking and enjoying their dishes, students were able to chat with cooking instructor and owner Michelle Capobianco, a former corporate lawyer, in Italian. They interviewed her about her cooking journey, what sparked the idea of opening a cooking lab and how to become an

entrepreneur.

The district is grateful to Capobiano and the Cooking Lab staff for facilitating this enriching experience and helping Manhasset students connect with Italian language beyond the classroom.