Roslyn High School students engage in portfolio showdown

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, the Bloomberg Portfolio Management class brought the intensity of the “boardroom” to life as they pitched their meticulously crafted financial portfolios to a panel of professional industry judges at Roslyn High School.

This high-stakes event culminated a semester’s worth of hard work. Students took on the challenge of building financial portfolios tailored to the unique needs of their fictional clients.

Tasked with considering their clients’ age, preferences, and risk tolerance, students delved into the world of investment strategy, monitoring market trends and making informed decisions. Utilizing Bloomberg terminals, they applied skills honed in the Bloomberg Wall Street Foundations class, blending financial acumen with cutting-edge research.

But it wasn’t just about numbers. The client meeting required students to step up their game, showcasing not only their financial expertise but also their polished public speaking and professional writing skills. The room was electric with anticipation as each group presented, impressing the judges with their insights and poise.

After intense deliberation, the first-place winners were Tyler Osit, Matias Ponzo, and Matthew Lee.

“Students worked so hard all semester,” said teacher Magdaleeni Milonakis. “In addition to the financial skills gained, students also learned valuable skills throughout, such as efficient communication skills, presentation skills, professional writing, professional email, and how to communicate with various professionals.”