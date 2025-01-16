Hometown Heroes banner recognition applications now available

Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Council Member Steve Labriola, and Council Member Louis Imbroto have announced that the Town of Oyster Bay is now accepting applications for the 2025 Hometown Heroes Community Recognition Program. The initiative honors the service and sacrifice of the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces – both living and deceased – who are current or former residents of the Town of Oyster Bay.

Labriola stated, “This Hometown Heroes Banner Recognition Program allows us to show our deep gratitude to the men and women who have put their lives on the line for our nation. Their courage and dedication deserve our utmost respect, and this initiative provides a lasting tribute to their service. We are proud to bring this important initiative back to our communities.”

The program features banners bearing the honorees’ names, ranks, photographs, and areas of service. The banners will be displayed at selected park facilities throughout the Town of Oyster Bay in the months leading up to Veterans Day in November. To participate, individuals or organizations may sponsor a banner for $75, covering the production cost. No profit is made from this program.

After Veterans Day, the banners will be taken down to prevent damage from winter weather and returned to the service member’s family or loved ones. Those who sponsored banners in the previous year must submit a new application to be included in the 2025 season. Applications are due by March 14.

“I’m proud to commend retired U.S. Air Force Capt. Warren Achenbaum for his distinguished service as a navigator bombardier and for joining us in promoting the Hometown Hero Banner Program. His dedication to our nation and his support of this important initiative to honor local heroes inspire us all. This program is a meaningful way to recognize the sacrifices and achievements of our veterans, and I thank Achenbaum and his family for their commitment to preserving and celebrating their legacy in our community parks,” added Imbroto.

Saladino concluded, “This program is a meaningful way for our community to pay tribute to those who have bravely and selflessly served our nation. It is an honor to recognize their sacrifices and their continued contributions to our local communities through advocacy and leadership.”