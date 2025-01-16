Quantcast
Community Events
Bethpage

John F. Kennedy Middle School hosts thrilling third annual spelling bee

Long Island Press Staff Posted on
JFK’s winner, Maahira Kaur, will next participate in the regional competition.
Photos courtesy of Bethpage Union Free School District

On Jan. 9, Bethpage’s John F. Kennedy Middle School held its third annual school-wide spelling bee, featuring the linguistic talents of 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students. The event took place in the JFK auditorium and was coordinated by Brittny Hayes, with Valerie Filbry serving as the emcee.

This year’s spelling bee brought together 33 competitors, all vying for the coveted title of school champion and the opportunity to advance to the regional competition. The regional champion will win an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the prestigious national spelling bee.

The competition was fierce, with participants demonstrating exceptional skill and poise as they tackled increasingly difficult words. After several intense rounds, 8th grader Maahira Kaur emerged as the champion, securing first place with her impressive spelling abilities. Luke Kenney and Elaina Gardikas tied for second place, completing the top three finishers.

The entire Bethpage community congratulates Maahira as she prepares to represent the school in the upcoming regional competition.

