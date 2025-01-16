Locust Valley Virtual Enterprise class attends first competition

The Locust Valley High School Virtual Enterprise class made its first appearance at a trade show at LIU Post on Jan. 9

On Jan. 9, Locust Valley High School’s Virtual Enterprise class attended its first in-person trade show at Virtual Enterprise International’s 2025 New York State and Northeast Business Plan Competition, hosted by Long Island University Post.

The young entrepreneurs created and developed a business idea to showcase at the event, presenting their plan to a panel of judges with the goal of advancing to the National Business Plan Competition.

Connor Powers, Oliver Dostalek and Giulianna Friedrich led the class as CEO, CFO and COO, respectively, after interviewing with their teachers for the positions at the beginning of the school year.

Students experienced developing a product idea based on consumer wants and needs, researching pricing and materials, seeking financial opportunities, creating a marketing plan, etc. The Locust Valley class created a company called “ChargeGuard” based around chargeable cases for laptops, AirPods and iPhones. The class’ next trade show on March 27.

Information submitted by the Locust Valley Central School District