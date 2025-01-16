MacArthur High School senior named Regeneron semifinalist

General Douglas MacArthur High School senior Melody Hong has been named one of 300 semifinalists in the 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most esteemed science and math competition for high school students. As part of the recognition, Melody will receive a $2,000 award, with an additional $2,000 granted to her school.

Melody earned the distinction for her groundbreaking research project, titled “A Bayesian Exploration Into More Flexible trans-Methylation Quantitative Trait Locus Mapping.” In her work, she developed alternative statistical methodologies to better identify trans-MQTL, a genetic variant linked to complex diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Type 1 diabetes. Through her innovative software package, Melody simulated data that showed promising results and laid the foundation for future research in the area.

Inspired by her grandmother’s diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, Melody hopes her research will ultimately contribute to advancements in disease treatments. “This work has the potential to impact the way we understand and treat diseases like Parkinson’s, and I’m excited to be part of that effort,” she said.

Under the mentorship of Dr. Hélène Ruffieux from the University of Cambridge, Melody’s work has garnered significant attention. At MacArthur, she serves as the captain of the Science Olympiad, is a member of the Quiz Bowl, and plays as the principal cellist in the school orchestra.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, Melody has received early acceptance to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), her top choice for studying applied mathematics. She expressed gratitude to her family, science teachers Matthew Zausin and David Freeman, and her local Korean community for their unwavering support. Melody is one of only four scholars of Korean descent selected from New York and New Jersey for this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search.

“It’s an affirmation that my hard work was worth it,” Melody said. “But it’s also been a tremendous win for the community – for my family, for Levittown and MacArthur, and for my church and Korean American community.”

Principal Joseph Sheehan praised Melody for both her intellectual brilliance and character. “Aside from being exceptionally intelligent, Melody is just a top-tier individual. She’s humble, and her care and compassion always shine through.”