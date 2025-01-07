Glen Cove highlights improvements at growth summit

Pictures left to right, Jennifer DeSena, Town of North Hempstead; Russell Lippai, Town of North Hempstead; Pamela Panzenbeck, City of Glen Cove

Last month over 1,000 local representatives gathered at the annual Vision Long Island’s Smart Growth Summit to discuss regional advancements. At the summit in Woodbury, Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck spoke about recent infrastructure and revitalization projects within her city.

Panzenbeck said the summit, which featured some 100 speakers from 50 Long Island communities, provides a valuable opportunity for area leaders to share ideas and solutions. This exchange of ideas offers new perspectives on common issues in the county, she said.

“While many of our communities share similar challenges, such as infrastructure needs, our priorities often vary,” she said.

As a city, Glen Cove operates independently from other towns and municipalities. However, Panzenbeck said collaboration is a still priority.

“Long Island faces common challenges, particularly regarding aging infrastructure, as much of the area was developed around the same time,” she said.

At the summit, Panzenbeck discussed Glen Cove’s recent water infrastructure project, which began last year and includes $50 million worth of improvements. Reliable water is the city’s “top priority,” she said.

Panzenbeck said the city’s water operation is completely autonomous. The water department is the second-largest in the county, following the Jericho Water District, according to Water Foreman Michael Colangelo.

Colangelo said the city’s water department is responsible for every residential lot, including two-family and condominium units, as well as commercial lots, businesses and schools.

The city is in the process of upgrading four of its six water wells, with improvements to the Nancy Court Station expected to be completed by the end of this month. After the completion of the Nancy Court Station, improvements will follow across the city and are expected to be finished in 2025.

The city has not only improved its water infrastructure. At the growth summit, Panzenbeck also highlighted upgrades to the city’s outdoor spaces. Upgrades to Stanco Park, Pascucci Field and Morgan Park have helped foster community in the city, she said.

Panzenbeck said this was her third time attending the Smart Growth Summit since becoming mayor. The event has continued to provide leaders with new ideas and forge connections, she said.

“It’s always an invaluable experience to connect with leaders across the region,” she said.