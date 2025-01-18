Up to 5 inches of snow forecast for Long Island

A winter storm is expected to bring three to five inches of snow to Long Island from Sunday into Monday, when many people will be off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Nassau and Suffolk counties from 1 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” Upton-based NWS meteorologists said in a statement. “Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

The flakes are forecast to start falling between 1-4 p.m., will be heaviest in the evening, and are expected to end around midnight, according to the agency.

The North Shore of Nassau County will see the highest accumulations with lesser amounts on the South Shore and the East End, which could potentially only get rain. Higher amounts are expected upstate.

“New Yorkers are no stranger to winter weather, but I encourage everyone to make sure you and your family are prepared for the snow and extreme cold, exercise caution if traveling and continue to monitor your local forecast,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

After the storm passes, Monday is forecast to be sunny with temperatures in the 20s. Then there is a 40% chance of snow forecast for Tuesday.