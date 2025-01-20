Old Brookville police promotes first female sergeant

The Old Brookville Police Department has promoted its first woman to sergeant in its 75-year history. Sgt. Kara Brandofino has been with the department since 2017 and was promoted after former Sgt. Rob Porcelli retired.

“On behalf of the Old Brookville Police Department, I would like to announce the retirement of Sgt. Rob Porcelli and the corresponding promotion to sergeant of Police Officer Kara Brandofino, effective on Jan. 15,” wrote Mayor Bernie Ryba in a letter to the village.

Porcelli had worked in the department since 1998 and was promoted to sergeant in 2019, according to the village. Beginning his career in the police force in 1992, Porcelli retired with over 30 years of service under his belt.

“The Board of Trustees and I would like to thank Sgt. Porcelli for his years of service and wish him all the best during the next phase of his life,” Ryba wrote in the newsletter.

Brandofino was recommended for the promotion by Old Brookville’s chief of police, Michael Coen, Ryba said.

Coen was promoted to police chief in October. Prior to his promotion, Coen was with the department for 14 years. When Coen was promoted from sergeant to chief, Ryba said he believed “very strongly” in internal promotion, especially when it comes to a service like the police.

In his letter to the village, Ryba said Brandofino’s promotion “continues a decades-long tradition of internal promotions from our outstanding group of police officers.”

