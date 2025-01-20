The Second Annual Fine Art Fair at Hempstead House Returns February 8-9, 2025

Ripple Creative and the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy are thrilled to announce the return of the Fine Art Fair at Hempstead House, happening Feb. 8-9, 2025. Set against the backdrop of the iconic Gould-Guggenheim Castle on Long Island’s Gold Coast, this year’s event will feature a curated collection of works from local, international, and prize-winning artists, as well as rising stars across diverse mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, and multimedia installations.

Art enthusiasts will have the rare opportunity to experience a fusion of creative brilliance and history within the grand halls of Hempstead House, a historic Tudor-style mansion steeped in the elegance of the Gold Coast era.

For full event details, visit:

👉 www.ripplecreativepw.com

👉 www.sandspointpreserveconservancy.org

Weekend Highlights

VIP Preview Cocktail Reception

📅 Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 | 5 PM – 7 PM

💵 $125 per person (Advance purchase required by Feb. 1, 2025; limited tickets available)

🎟 Purchase Tickets Here

Kick off the weekend with an exclusive first look at the curated art collection. Meet the artists, including renowned international creators and up-and-coming talents, while enjoying champagne and gourmet light bites in an intimate, elegant setting.

Public Showcase

📅 Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 | 10 AM – 4 PM

💵 $15 per person (includes parking); Children under 10 are free. Tickets available at the door on the day of the event.

Explore the work of over 30 independent artists and immerse yourself in the creative spirit of the Hempstead House. Visitors will also be able to purchase stunning pieces directly from the artists.

Featured Artists

This year’s artist lineup features talent from Long Island, across the U.S., and beyond. Attendees will experience works from internationally acclaimed and emerging artists, such as:

Scot J. Wittman – Known for his Times Square exhibitions

– Known for his exhibitions Leni Paquet-Morante – Exhibited at the prestigious Princeton University Art Museum

– Exhibited at the prestigious David Oleski – Founder of the Amagansett Fine Arts Festival in the Hamptons

– Founder of the in the Hamptons Kevin Champeny – A celebrated mosaic artist with a gallery on Main Street in Port Washington

Joining them are local artists from Long Island, including: Nina van Alphen, Christine D’Addario, Syd Glasser, Anisha Blane Kall, Dilia Kamensky, Marceil Kazickas, Heather Krumholz, Kathryn Maher, Melissa McElroy, Natasha Neary, Michelle Shain, Sean Strafford, and Jared Udell.

New this year: We are excited to feature works from Paul D. Schreiber High School AP Art students as part of an Emerging Artist Exhibit.

Community Sponsors

A heartfelt thank-you to our community sponsors, whose support makes this event possible:

Adelphi University

Cerity Partners

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Jaguar Land Rover Glen Cove

True North Development

Kornhaber Dental Group

Nicolosi Law Firm

Deborah Gellis Travel

Building on Last Year’s Success

The inaugural Fine Art Fair welcomed over 800 attendees and received glowing community feedback. This year, with an expanded lineup of artists and enhanced programming, promises to be even more vibrant and enriching.

“We’re thrilled to bring together a diverse group of artists from across the globe to celebrate the transformative power of art and community in the beautiful setting of Hempstead House,” said Amanda Khalil, Co-founder of Ripple Creative.

Jeremiah Bosgang, executive director of the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, adds: “The event not only highlights incredible art, but also allows visitors to immerse themselves in the rich history and timeless beauty of Hempstead House.”

About Hempstead House

Located on Long Island’s Gold Coast, Hempstead House was once the lavish summer retreat of the Guggenheim family. The mansion has hosted countless high-profile events and has been featured in hit productions such as The Gilded Age (HBO), Billions (Showtime), and Inventing Anna (Netflix).

About Ripple Creative

Ripple Creative specializes in curating cultural events that elevate artists, creatives, and nonprofits while fostering community engagement. Since its inception, Ripple Creative has raised over $750,000 for community revitalization projects and has successfully hosted more than 20 cultural events.

About The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy

The Sands Point Preserve is a 216-acre historic park that encompasses Gilded Age mansions, the US Navy Simulation Museum, contemporary educational, entertainment, and cultural programming, and natural beauty. Operated by the nonprofit Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, it is a year-round community resource celebrating both the Gold Coast era and modern creative engagement.

Follow Us

📸 Instagram: @ripplecreativepw

🎨 Join the Conversation: #FineArtFairAtHH