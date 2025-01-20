7 tips for visiting open houses during Catholic Schools Week 2025

As Catholic Schools Week 2025 approaches, many families will be attending open houses to explore the unique offerings of local Catholic schools. This annual event, scheduled for Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, is an ideal opportunity for parents to learn about the academic programs, extracurricular activities, and faith-based values that these schools provide. To make the most of your visit, consider these key tips.

Research schools ahead of time Before attending an open house, take the time to research schools in your area. Many Catholic schools provide information online about their mission, curriculum, and community engagement. Reviewing this material can help you decide which schools align with your values and educational goals for your child. Ask about curriculum and faith integration Catholic schools offer a rigorous academic curriculum, but the integration of faith into daily lessons sets them apart. During the open house, ask how the school combines religious education with traditional subjects like math, science and the arts. Inquire about the balance between academic achievement and spiritual growth as this will be key in shaping your child’s educational experience. Attend the information sessions Most open houses will feature presentations from school administrators, faculty and current students. These sessions offer a chance to gain deeper insights into the school’s culture, teaching philosophy and community atmosphere. Pay attention to how the administration describes the school’s approach to discipline, character-building and extracurricular activities. Engage with faculty and staff Don’t hesitate to ask specific questions of teachers and staff members. Inquire about class sizes, teacher-to-student ratios and the availability of academic support services. Understanding how the school meets the diverse needs of its students will help you assess whether it is the right fit for your child. Take a tour of the campus Most open houses will include a guided tour of the school’s facilities. This is an excellent opportunity to see firsthand the classrooms, libraries and other resources available to students. Pay attention to the learning environment and whether it feels welcoming and conducive to student success. Talk to other parents The open house is a great chance to speak with current parents. They can provide valuable insights into their experiences with the school’s administration, teachers and overall community. Ask them about their children’s experiences and what they appreciate most about the school. Follow up after the visit

After attending an open house, follow up with the school for additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with administrators. This will show your continued interest and allow you to gather any final details needed to make your decision.

Catholic Schools Week 2025 provides an excellent opportunity for families to explore the values and education offered by Catholic schools. By preparing in advance and engaging with the community, you can make an informed decision about your child’s educational future.