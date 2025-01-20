TLC Companions Home Care: Robin and Greg Massimi’s journey providing heartfelt care

At TLC Companions, care is about more than just meeting physical needs. It’s about creating connections that foster emotional and social well-being.

Long before Robin and Greg Massimi became devoted to providing compassionate care for seniors and individuals with disabilities, they were honing their entrepreneurial skills in New York City’s Garment District. Now married for 17 years, this dynamic duo channels their passion and dedication into TLC Companions Home Care, where Robin serves as CEO and Greg as COO. Together, they’ve built a family-owned agency — offering care that’s as heartfelt as it is professional.

At TLC Companions, care is about more than just meeting physical needs. It’s about creating connections that foster emotional and social well-being. Their caregivers go the extra mile, engaging clients in meaningful activities and conversations that bring joy and a sense of belonging. Whether it’s sharing stories, playing games, or enjoying a walk outdoors, TLC knows that these small moments make a big difference.

Safety and trust are paramount at TLC Companions. Every caregiver undergoes thorough background checks, and the team regularly reviews the quality of care provided. Families can rest easy knowing their loved ones are in reliable and compassionate hands.

What truly sets TLC apart is their personalized approach. They take the time to get to know their clients and their caregivers, carefully matching them to ensure compatibility.

“We work hard to find the perfect fit,” Robin shares. “It’s about creating a relationship where everyone feels happy and supported.”

This thoughtful, hands-on approach also extends to families.

“We understand how important it is for families to feel comfortable reaching out to us at any time,” Robin explains. “When you call TLC, you’re not getting a faceless service — you’re connecting with someone who genuinely cares and is part of our family.”

Greg adds, “We’re here 24/7. If someone needs help.”

When you need care, TLC is there!

As more families look for alternatives to institutional care, TLC has become a trusted partner in helping seniors remain in the comfort of their own homes.

“People want their loved ones to stay home as long as possible,” Robin notes. “Even in assisted living facilities, we’re often called to provide extra care and act as advocates for the residents. We’re their eyes and ears, ensuring they get the attention they deserve.”

With their experienced staff, TLC Companions has helped countless seniors maintain their independence and dignity. Their services range from meal preparation and medication reminders to light housekeeping and transportation. For families, they provide relief through respite care and post-surgery support, always tailoring their offerings to meet individual needs.

“Having a companion can be life-changing for seniors,” Greg explains. “It’s amazing to see how much they brighten up when they have someone to talk to, laugh with, or share a meal. It truly brings them back to life.”

Robin agrees, highlighting the deep bonds caregivers often form with their clients.

“It’s like they become part of the family,” she says. “Whether it’s playing a favorite game or enjoying walks and conversation, our caregivers create moments of joy that leave lasting impressions.”

Every new journey with TLC begins with a personalized assessment.

“We take the time to understand each family’s needs and find the right caregiver for them,” Robin says. “It’s all about building trust and ensuring everyone feels cared for.”

Driven by the belief that “everyone needs a little TLC,” the agency continues to lead the way in providing compassionate, high-quality in-home care. With 24/7 support and a team that feels more like family, TLC Companions is committed to helping seniors thrive at home — where they truly belong.

TLC Companions Home Care is headquartered at 332 Broadway, Bethpage. For more information, call 516-719-0909 or visit tlccompanions.com.