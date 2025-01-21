Providing Reliable, Resilient Energy Choices for New Yorkers

@nationalgridNY’s networks provide safe, reliable energy to our customers. Did you know that National Grid’s downstate gas distribution network serves 1.9 million customers and is continuously being enhanced to improve reliability and energy efficiency, especially for extreme weather conditions?

For more than a decade, National Grid has been strengthening our networks and lowering emissions. In that time, we have replaced more than 1,500 miles of gas main, reducing system emissions and are using advanced technology including drones, satellite technology and robotic line inspection equipment.

Learn more about National Grid’s plans to help build a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy system in New York.