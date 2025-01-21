Town of Oyster Bay honors Bayville Fire Company’s outgoing president

Jerry Flower Jr., outgoing president of the Bayville Fire Company No. 1, was recognized for outstanding service to the community by the the town and county. Flower was presented with a citation from Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Nassau County Legislator Samantha Goetz.

“Jerry Flower has demonstrated exceptional dedication and selflessness throughout his tenure as president of the Bayville Fire Co. No. 1,” Saladino said. “His unwavering service has made a lasting impact on the Bayville community. Thank you for always answering the call of duty and for inspiring others through your years of service. God bless all first responders and the brave men and women in uniform who protect and serve.”

Flower has served the Bayville fire department for over 40 years.