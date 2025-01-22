The 2025 Miss Long Island Pageant crowns new queens

Kristen Rosario, 22, of East Northport, has officially been crowned Miss Long Island, with 17-year-old Adrianna Lane of Smithtown named Miss Long Island Teen.

The 17th annual Miss Long Island Pageant on Jan. 18, at Molloy University in Rockville Centre, was a prestigious event produced by J&L Dream Productions under the leadership of Leanne Pinard Baum, Miss Long Island Teen 2010 and Executive Director.

The platform-based competition, which highlights advocacy and community involvement, was hosted by former titleholders Nadgeena Jerome (Miss Long Island 2022) and Lianne Webb (Miss Long Island 2023).

Kristen Rosario made history as the first mother to be crowned Miss Long Island, marking a significant milestone that underscores the pageant’s commitment to inclusivity. In response to a progressive rule change by Miss Universe, the Miss Long Island pageant updated its eligibility criteria to embrace women of all ages, backgrounds, and life experiences. Both Rosario and Lane are passionate mental health advocates and will now represent Long Island at the Miss New York USA and Miss New York Teen USA competitions, with hopes of advancing to the national Miss USA stage.

The queens were crowned by outgoing titleholders Miss Long Island 2024 Katherine Wang and Miss Long Island Teen 2024 Alexis Ebanks.

The Miss division also recognized top contestants: Christina Ricca took fourth runner-up, Alena Bailey secured third runner-up, Moumita Khondaker earned second runner-up, and Elodie Sirulnick was named first runner-up.

In the Teen division, Skye Welch claimed second runner-up, while Jessica Ong placed first runner-up.

Founded in 2008 by Lori Thomas, the Miss Long Island Pageant has seen alumni go on to excel in diverse fields, including law, medicine, modeling, education, and journalism.

The pageant’s slogan, “Empowering Women. Inspiring Leaders,” reflects its mission to foster confidence, leadership, and community engagement, helping contestants from all backgrounds grow into tomorrow’s leaders both on and off the stage.