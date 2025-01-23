Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula – The Gold Coast Arts Center

The Gold Coast Arts Center, (goldcoastarts.org) formerly known as the Great Neck Arts Center, is a prominent not-for-profit organization located at 113 Middle Neck Road in the heart of Great Neck.

Established in 1995 as a 501(c ) (3) , the GCAC has been dedicated “to promoting and supporting the visual and performing arts through education, exhibition, performance, and outreach”, for our community on the Great Neck peninsula, and points far and wide.

Over the past 30 years, GCAC has served over 100,000 people, providing students, teachers, parents, senior citizens, and community members with opportunities to engage with the arts. The mission of GCAC is to make the arts accessible to everyone in the community, contributing significantly to the cultural enrichment of Long Island and the greater New York area.

GCAC strives to be a vital local resource fostering creativity and providing a platform for artistic expression in the community.

GCAC offers a diverse range of programs catering to various age groups and interests including:

• A School for the Arts: Provides classes in art, music, dance, and theater for students of all ages, skill levels and abilities. Camps, vacation arts and workshops for children and adults of all ages are popular, diverse, and very well attended.

• The Gold Coast International Film Festival, launched in 2011. It is an annual event that showcases exceptional films and offers audiences an insider’s view of the film industry, with over 70 of the best new feature-length and short films, filmmaker Q&A’s, and other special events.

• A year-round Cinema Series that previews the best new independent, foreign, documentary and studio films featuring special screenings with filmmakers at the Manhasset Cinemas.

• Organizes various events, including author talks, dance performances, and community commemorations, enriching the cultural fabric of the region.

• Rotating art exhibits that highlight the works of both emerging and established artists, fostering an appreciation for the visual arts. The GCAC Gallery is open to the public, and regularly hosts dynamic exhibits, school tours, and artist talks throughout the year.

• An arts- in- education outreach provider that brings arts programming to thousands of students, teachers, and seniors throughout Long Island and Queens. GCAC are proud affiliates of the John F. Kennedy for the Performing Arts: Partners in Education Program and the National Gallery of Art.

• A performance and concert venue providing intimate concerts, comedy shows, artist & book talks, and more in our own black box theater.

The Gold Coast Arts Membership Program enables GCAC to continue to provide quality programs over the past three decades, including their extensive arts-in-education outreach programs, for the benefit of at-risk youth through school tours, preview film screenings, summer camps, and art classes.

There are different levels of membership, learn more by visiting their website, goldcoastarts.org/membership.

Also notable, GCAC provides internship opportunities, abound. As stated on their website, “Volunteers and interns are valued members of the Arts Center community” and there are opportunities available for all areas of interest and experience. Volunteers and interns may receive high school or college credit and/or community service hours, when applicable.

GCAC is also interns ages 14+ for its SummerArts Camp, for those who are “passionate about the arts, enjoy working with children, and aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty!” SummerArts interns assist teaching artists in the classroom, with organization and planning, and will participate in creative areas such as art, music, dance, theater, and chess.

In all, a wonderful opportunity to develop creativity and leadership skills. Interns may also receive community service credit and a letter of recommendation, upon request. Volunteers are also needed at GCAC to assist with special events and GCAC film programs.

Great Neck is historically known for being a support of music, arts and culture, dating back to the Roaring Twenties and the Jazz Age. The Gold Coast Arts Center is a testament to our tradition in the Arts.

Janet Nina Esagoff, a long-time Great Neck resident, launched her boutique litigation firm, Esagoff Law Group PC in 2017, in her hometown of Great Neck. Prior to the law, Janet was a designer of special-occasion wear for girls and teens, at her boutique on Bond Street. In 2021, Janet founded Destination: Great Neck, a 501c3 community organization. Follow @greatneckbiz