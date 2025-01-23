It’s about going big for McKenna mathematicians

Second graders are mastering their knowledge of three-digit numbers at McKenna Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. Students in Mary Fusco’s class recently played a dice game to shore up their skills.

Working in pairs, students took turn rolling a die, and assigned the number to either the ones, tens or hundreds place. When each completed three rolls, they reviewed their triple-digit numbers to see whose was greater. Ms. Fusco asked her students to highlight the digit that determined the bigger number.

The hands-on activity reinforced concepts of place value and comparing numbers through friendly competition.